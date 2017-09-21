Your 2017 guide to apple picking in Ontario

GTA - Durham, Halton, Peel & York

Durham

Nature's Bounty Farm

Location and hours: 651 Scugog Line 2 Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1B3 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for September and October)

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Red Delicious, Empire, Northern Spy, Ida Red, Cortland, Spartan, Golden Delicious, Mutsu, Russett, Gala, Jonagold

Extras: Corn maze, picnic shelter, pumpkins, farm animals, school tours

Pingle's Farm Market

Location and hours: 1805 Taunton Road East, Hampton, Ontario, L0B 1J0 (open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Extras: Play areas, straw maze, trike track, farm animals, Bunnyville, face painting, Bugsy balloon, pumpkin balloon, pedal cart track, wagon rides to the pumpkin patch, scarecrow making, pumpkin painting, horse-drawn wagon rides, 8-acre corn maze

Siloam Orchards

Location and hours: 7300 - 3rd. Concession, Uxbridge, ON L9P 1R1 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for September and October)

Extras: Fruit trees for purchase

Watson Farms

Location and hours: 2287 Regional Highway 2 Bowmanville, ON (open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Mac and Gala (with more to come this month)

Extras: Other crops available at varying times throughout the year including strawberries, raspberries, sweet corn, peas and beans

Halton

Andrew's Scenic Acres

Location and hours: 9365 10th Sideroad Halton Hills, ON, L9T 2X9 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Extras: Other crops available for picking at different times throughout the year including cherries, strawberries, currants, plums and pears (see website for details), winery, parties and tours, festivals

Applevale Orchards

Location and hours: 5144 Derry Road, Milton, ON (open daily from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Empire. October: Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Mutsu, Spy, Cortland, Spartan, Ida Red, Russet.

Extras: Pears also available, cider mill with fresh cider available, tours

Chudleigh's Apple Farm

Location and hours: 9528 Regional Road 25 Halton Hills, ON L9T 2X7 (open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Silken, Gala, Cortland, Kerr Minis, Empire, Honeycrisp, Red Delicious, Northern Spy October: Russett, Golden Delicious, Creston, Ambrosia, Mutsu, Fuji, Granny Smith

Extras: Picnic area, store, bake shop, tours, play area, nature trail, pony rides

Rural Route Orchards

Location and hours: 10308 4th Line, Halton Hills, ON (open all weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekdays during apple season from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Extras: Ready-picked apples also available

Williams' Orchards

Location and hours: 10101 Hume Court, Milton, ON, L9T 2X9 (open weekends and holidays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Extras: Plums, cider

Peel

Albion Orchards

Location and hours: 14800 Innis Lake Road, Caledon, ON (pick-your-own open weekends and holidays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., country store open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends)

Apple varieties: Spartan, McIntosh, Royal Gala, Empire, Golden Delicious, Golden Russet, Cortland, Mutsu, Northern Spy, Red Delicious, Jonagold, Ida Red

Extras: Country store, pumpkin patch (starting in October), Christmas trees (in December)

The Big'r Apple Farm

Location and hours: 8674 Heritage Road, Brampton, ON (open weekends 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Currently picking Royal Gala, Ginger Gold, Wealthy, McIntosh, Cortland, Paula Red

Extras: Vegetables for picking

Carl Laidlaw Orchards

Location and hours: 9496 Heritage Road Brampton, ON, L6X 0A1 (open on weekends in September and October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: Macintosh, Ginger gold, Royal Gala, Honeycrisp, Honey Gold, Gravenstein, Spartan, Cortland, Mcgowen, Empire. October: Mutsu, Rhode Island Greening, Russet, Jonagold, Tolman Sweet, Smoothie, Ida Red, Red and Golden Delicious.

Extras: Pears also available, wagon rides, tasting wagon, pie baking, hay barn, toy tractors, hot dog roasting, beam walk, barn market, pumpkin patch

Dixie Orchards

Location and hours: 14309 Dixie Road Caledon, Ontario L7C 2M8 (open daily in September and October from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: Paulareds, Sun Rise, Ginger Golds, Silken, Cortland, McIntosh, Gala, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Ida Red, Spartan, Russet. October: Empire, Red Delicious, Macoun, Spy, Ambrosia, Mutsu, Fuji.

Extras: Country bakery, apple cider, jam and honey, hazelnuts, pick your own pumpkins, Thanksgiving and Halloween decorations, farm animals, corn maze, straw jump, wagon rides on weekends

Downey's Farm Market

Location and hours: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Brampton, Ontario L7C 2J5 (farm market open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., play area open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., last admission 4 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Cortland, Gala, Honeycrisp, Empire, Ambrosia, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Mutsu. October: Northern Spy, Red Delicious, Red Fuji.

Extras: Corn maze, market, bakery, tours, Strong Man Competition, wagon rides, jumping pillows, pirate ship, monster trucks, sandbox, play area, animals, train, trike track, speedway, fastball

York

Applewood Farm and Winery

Location and hours: 12416 McCowan Rd., Stouffville, ON (open Wednesday to Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Red Delicious, Spencer, Cortland/Red Cortland, Spartan, Royal Gala, Honeycrisp, Paula Red, Golden Delicious, Sweet Sixteen and Ambrosia.

Extras: Playground, petting zoo, corn maze, wagon rides, winery and tasting bar

Brooks Farms

Locations and hours: 122 Ashworth Road Mount Albert, ON L0G 1M0 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Currently picking Ida Red, McIntosh, Golden Delicious, Royal Gala

Extras: Squash, fall strawberries, pumpkins (other crops available at varying times throughout the year), play area, tours

JC Agri Orchards

Location and Hours: 3105 16th Sideroad King City, ON L7B 1A3 (Open from September 1 to 17 on Thursday - Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from September 17 to October 31 on Tuesday - Sunday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Oct. 9 the orchard is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. only)

Apple varieties: Tydeman Red, Silken, McIntosh, Spartan, Cortland, Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Ambrosia, Gala, Golden Delicious

Extras: Apple Road Cafe, pies, honey

Homestead Orchards

Location and hours: 3961 Old Homestead Road Georgina, ON L0E 1R0 (open Tuesday and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Gingergold, Jonamac, Paulared and McIntosh are now available and Cortland and Gala are coming soon

Extras: Baked goods, preserves, corn, strawberries, Thornloe cheese, cider (coming soon), other crops available at varying times throughout the year

Organics Farm

Location and hours: 7550 19th Ave Markham, ON L6B 1A8 (currently picked-out, pick your own will reopen around Sept. 22 with Honeycrisp) Open weekdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Apple varieties: Pristine, Ginger Gold, Red Free, Sunrise, Vista Bella, Corland, Lobo, Prima, Sweet Sixteen, Ambrosia, Honeycrisp, Spencer, Honey Gold, Crimson Crisp, Spartan, Liberty, Ida Red, Nova Spy

Extras: Honey, naturally-raised meat, other crops available at varying times throughout the year

Pine Farms Orchard

Location and hours: 2700 16th Side Road, King, ON L7B 1A3 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Cortland, Royal Gala, Spartan, Honeycrisp, Empire, Mutsu, Red Delicious. October: Ambrosia, Jonagold, Russett, Ida Red, Northern Spy.

Extras: Bake shop, cafe, tours

Central & Eastern Ontario

Northumberland

Burnham Family Farm Market

Location and hours: 7760 County Road 2 Cobourg, ON K9A 4J7 (open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays and Holidays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pick-your-own is open Sept.16, 17, 23, 24, 30, and Oct. 1, 7 and 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Extras: Other crops available at varying times throughout the year, bakery, Canada 150 maze

Cricklewood Farm

Location and hours: 27 Grandview Road Brighton, ON K0K 1H0 (open Wednesday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday and Monday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: Silken, McIntosh, New Variety #18, P1A4, Royal Gala, Cortland, New Variety #17, Honeycrisp, Empire, Spartan, New Variety #1, New Variety #2, New Variety #20, New Variety #5, Tolman Sweet.

October: Golden Russet, Aurora Golden Gala, New Variety #6, Ambrosia, Jonagold, Creston, Shizuka, Mutsu, New Variety #14, Red Delicious, Sinta, New Variety #2, New Variety #10, New Variety #3, New Variety #4, Cameo, Chinook, Enterprise, New Variety #19, Gold Rush

Extras: 6-acre corn maze, a 0.5-acre toddler maze, cider, sparkling cider, preserves, local honey, maple syrup, local cheese, jams and jellies and locally produced blueberries (Pumpkins and raspberries are also available for picking at different times throughout the year.)

Dunnett Orchards

Location and hours: 143 Dundas St., Brighton, ON K0K 1H0 (open daily, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Extras: Tart cherries, plums, raspberries

Moore Orchards

Location and hours: 1497 Moore Orchard Rd. Cobourg, ON (open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.)

Extras: Berries

Pieter's Appleyard

Location and hours: 13516 County Road 2, Colborne Ontario K0K 1S0 (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until mid-November)

Apple varieties: Ambrosia, Braeburn, Cortland, Cox's Orange, Cripps Pink, Elstar, Empire, Fuji, Gala, Ginger Gold, Greensleeves, Hidden Rose, Golden Russet, Golden Delicious, Honeycrisp, Dared, Jonagold, Liberty, Lodi, Macoun, McIntosh, Mutsu, Northern Spy, Novamac, Paulared, Red Delicious, Red Free, Silken, Smoothies, Snow, Spartan, Tolman Sweet, Vista Bella, Wealthy, Wolf River, Yellow Transparent

Extras: Pears, cherries, peaches, apple cider vinegar, caramel apple jam

Frontenac

Loughborough Heritage Orchard

Location and hours: 3371B Lakeside Road Inverary, ON K0H1X0 (open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for September and October)

Apple varieties: Atlas, Connell Red, Goodland, Liberty, McIntosh, Red Melba, Sweet Sixteen, Wealthy

Extras: Maple syrup, free range eggs, vegetables, plums, cherries, mulberries, gooseberries, pears

Waddell Apples Orchard & Bakery

Location and hours: 1345 Washburn Road, Kingston, ON (farm store open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, pick-your-own open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Fall apples: McIntosh, Lobo, RedCort, Cortland, Spartan, Macoun, Empire, Priscilla, Ida Red, Golden Russet

Extras: Pumpkin patch, tours, farm store and bakery

Hastings

The Campbell's Orchards

Location and hours: 1633 County Road 3 Carrying Place, ON K0K 1L0 (pick-your-own hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4: 30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Currently picking McIntosh

Extras: Corn maze, wagon rides, hot dogs and corn on the cob

Simcoe & Grey Counties

Simcoe

Giffen's Country Market

Location and hours: 55 Station St Glen Huron, ON L0M 1L0 (open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Extras: Wagon rides, asparagus, sweet corn and other seasonal produce, baked goods, cider, jams, salsa, cheese, milk, meat

Avalon Orchards (closed for 2017)

Location: 3150 5th line Innisfil, ON L9S 4P7

Apple varieties: Freedom, Gold Rush, Liberty, Novamac, Novaspy, Priscilla, Pristine, Redfree, Trent, Galarina, Reinette Russet

Extras: Tours, spices, apple cider, organic apples

Grey

Barbetta Orchards

Location: R.R. #3 Meaford, ON N4L 0A7

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Ida Red, Spartan, Northern Spy

Extras: Raspberries, blueberries, pears and plums available at different times throughout the year

Farmer's Pantry

Location and hours: 788030 Grey County Rd 13, Clarksburg, ON N0H 1J0 (open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Cortland, Empire, McIntosh, Spartan, Ida Red, Northern Spy

Extras: Fruit market, raspberries and pumpkins available for picking at different times throughout the year

Keyzer’s Fruit Farm

Location and hours: 3584 Bruce Road 1, Paisley, ON, N0G 2N0 (open Monday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Extras: Strawberries, cherries, raspberries and plums, pears available at varying times throughout the year, honey

T & K Ferri Orchards and Apple Market

Location: 496415 Grey Road 2 Clarksburg, ON N0H 1J0 (market opens Sept. 14, pick your own beings Sept. 23)

Apple varieties: Ambrosia, Gala, McIntosh, Honey Crisp, Golden Delicious, Mutsu, Cortland

Extras: Honey, cider

Brant, Hamilton & Niagara

Brant

Brantview Apples and Cider

Location and hours: 225 Howell Rd, St. George, ON (open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for September and October)

Apple varieties: September: Wealthy, Gala, Cortland, Spartan, Honeycrisp, Empire. October: Russet, Mutsu, Jonagold, Northern Spy, Golden Delicious.

Extras: Apple cider, apple jelly, apply barbecue sauce, apple donuts, apple mustard, apple marmalade, sparking apple juice, events and tours

Brantwood Farms

Location and hours: 251 Powerline Rd., Brantford, ON N3T 5L8 (open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Currently picking McIntosh and Ginger Gold

Extras: Other fruits and vegetables, bread, cookies, pies, dumplings, pastries, jams, jellies, crackers, spices and pickles, events and tours

Orchard Home Farm

Location and hours: 235 Howell Road St. George, ON (open daily, 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Gala, Honeycrisp, Red Cort, Empire, Cortland, Cox Orange Pippin, Spartan. October: Snow, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Mutsu, Northern Spy, Braeburn, Ambrosia, Cripps Pink, Fuji.

Extras: Outdoor market with pre-picked apples and pears, honey, maple syrup, squash, caramel sauce, sparkling cider and baked goods.

Hamilton

Carluke Orchards

Location and hours: 2194 Shaver Rd S. Ancaster, ON, L9G 3L1 (open Tuesday to Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Empire, Cortland, Spartan, Royal Gala, Ambrosia, Golden Gala, Jonagold, Mutsu. October: Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Ida Red, Northern Spy.

Extras: Other pre-picked apple varieties available, pies, cookies, muffins, frozen meals

Frootogo Orchards

Location and hours: 573 Parkside Drive, Waterdown, ON, L8B 0G7 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: Silken, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Cortland, Royal Gala, Empire, Jonagold. October: Mutsu, Spencer, Fortune, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Ida Red, Northern Spy.

Extras: Wagon rides, corn maze, play park, bakery, store

Myers Apple Farm

Location and hours: 37 Highway 52 Copetown, ON L0R 1J0 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Apple varieties: September: Sunrise, Ginger Gold, Silken, McIntosh, Royal Gala, Cortland, Empire, Spartan, Tolman Sweet, Jonagold. October: Mutsu, Fuji, Ambrosia, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Braeburn, Gold Rush.

Extras: Other apple varieties available in store, pumpkin farm, other fruits and vegetables sold

Niagara

Windwood Farms

Location and hours: 4198 King Street Beamsville ON L0R 1B1 (open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Currently picking McIntosh, Gala, Ginger Gold

Extras: Pears, plums, grapes, pumpkin patch, market

Middlesex & Norfolk Counties

Middlesex

Apple Land Station

Location and hours: 329 Richmond Street, Dorchester, ON (open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Currently picking McIntosh, Empire, Cortland, Gala, Summer Red, Early Macs & Marshall Macs

Extras: Other apple varieties available in store, train, pumpkin picking, corn maze, sand mountain, farm animals

Great Lakes Farms

Location and hours: 5111 Union Road Port Stanley, ON N5L 1J2 (open Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 11 to Nov. 5)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Gala, Empire, Jonagold, Cortland. October: Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Ambrosia, Mutsu, Ida Red, Northern Spy, Fuji.

Extras: Other crops available at different times throughout the year, events, tours, bakery

Millar Berry Farms

Location and hours: 7375 Longwoods Rd, London, ON (open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Extras: Strawberries, raspberries, other crops available at different times throughout the year

Norfolk

Hoag Family Farms

Location and hours: 817 Charlotteville East Quarterline Rd Simcoe, ON N0E 1W0 (open daily 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Empire, Red Delicious

Extras: Farmer's market, assortment of produce, apple-derived products

Essex County

Kennette Orchard

Location and hours: 913 Lakeshore Rd 107 Essex, ON N8M 2X7 (open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Royal Gala, Empire, Mutsu, Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Red Fuji, Sun Fuji, Jonagold, Jonared, Ida Red

Extras: Pre-picked apples, other seasonal produce, honey

Meleg's Lakeview Orchard

Location and hours: 166 Arner Townline, Kingsville, ON (open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the exception of Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12)

Apple varieties: September: McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Golden Supreme, Gala. October: Red Delicious, Russet, Pink Lady, Jonagold, Golden Delicious, Fuji, Mutsu, Cortland, Braeburn.

Extras: Cider mill, pick-your-own strawberries, haskaps, currants, cherries, raspberries, blackberries, peaches at varying times throughout the year

Thiessen Orchards

Location and hours: 400 Talbot Road E., Leamington, ON (open daily, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Apple varieties: McIntosh, Royal Gala, Ambrosia, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, Empire, Jonagold, Mutsu, Red Delicious

Extras: Candy, snacks, honey, baked goods, pumpkins, play area, corn maze, mini golf, haunted barn, tours

Wagner Orchards and Estate Winery

Location and hours: 1222 Lakeshore Rd 103 Lakeshore, ON (open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Currently picking Royal Gala

Extras: Hay rides, winery, kitchen, bakery, naturally-raised meat

Abruzzese Farms Ltd.

Location and hours: #3 Highway & Upcott Side Road, Kingsville, ON, N9Y 2E5 (open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 15)

Apple varieties: Honeycrisp, Royal Gala, Empire, Mutsu, Red and Golden Delicious, Ida Red, Fuji, Ambrosia

Extras: Ready-picked apples also available

Ottawa Region

Northeast Ottawa

Domaine Cleroux Maple Orchard

Location and hours: 199 Route 300 E Casselman, ON K0A 1M0 (open weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Apple varieties: Paula Red, Lobo, Britegold, McIntosh, Honeycrisp, Spartan, Empire, Cortland

Extras: Apple butter, spiced apples, apple juice, dried apples, plums, events

Ferme l'Artisan

Location and hours: 3932 ch.concession 14 rd. Fournier, ON, K0B 1G0 (open Friday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Extras: Store, cider, pre-picked apples also available

Eastern Ottawa

Cannamore Orchard

Location and hours: 1480 CR-32 Crysler, Ontario K0A 1R0 (open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Extras: Pumpkins, strawberries, spooky wagon ride, escape maze, country market

Ferme Dagenais and Le Tournesol

Location and hours: 1155 Stevens Road Embrun, ON K0A 1W0 (open weekdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Apple varieties (organic): Bright Gold, Freedom, Nova Easy Grow, Nova Mac

Extras: Meat, eggs, honey, tours, workshops

Dentz Orchards & Berry Farm

Location and hours: 4766 Brinston Road Iroquois, Ontario, ON K0E 1K0 (open Monday to Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

Extras: Vegetables and pre-picked berries. Pick-your-own strawberries and raspberries are available when in season.

Mountain Orchards

Location and hours: 10175 Clark Road Mountain, ON (open daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for September and October)

Apple varieties: Silken, Lobo, Honeycrisp, McIntosh, Spartan, Cortland, Empire, Honey Gold, Eden, Ambrosia, Golden Delicious

Extras: Bakery, shop, corn maze, forest trail, playground, picnic area, wagon ride, tours

Smyth's Apple Orchard

Location: 11652 County Rd. 18 Dundela, RR # 1 Iroquois, ON K0E 1K0

Apple varieties: Currently picking Melba, Wealthy, Lobo, McIntosh, Ginger Gold, Royal Gala, Cortland, Honeycrisp

Extras: Crab apples, plums, pears, jams, jellies and chutneys, cheese, baked goods, gift baskets

Southern Ottawa

Log Cabin Orchard

Location: 6121 Cabin Rd. Osgoode, ON

Apple varieties: Currently picking Cortland

Extras: Pre-picked apples, pumpkins, jams, jellies, cider, baked goods, bread, bakery, tea room

