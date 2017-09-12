Celebrating community, making memories at the Langton Fair

The importance of tradition, culture and heritage will be celebrated along with Canada’s 150th anniversary at Langton’s 129th fall fair on Sept. 20.

The first Langton fair was held just 21 years after Canada’s founding, on ground from which stumps had to be cleared and dirt levelled.

“No stump clearing (this year),” laughed organizer Carol Overbaugh. “But it’s still a community coming together.”

Historically, the event featured cattle, horse, crops and fruit competitions.

“It was a more or less a way of sharing farming ideas,” Overbaugh said, noting that while livestock challenges have ridden on down the road, there is still a vibrant fruit, vegetable, baking and preservative section.

Larry Dawson – in character as Charlton, Norfolk County’s Canada 150 ambassador – will officially open the fair and act as marshal for the popular 11 a.m. parade. Valley Heights cheerleaders will liven up the opening ceremonies, which include the bike rodeo awards presentation.

Attendees will be pleased by familiar fair staples including a hot luncheon inside the community centre – a 60-year tradition courtesy of the Langton Baptist Church – a baby show (Overbaugh was a winner herself a few years back), nail-driving challenge (12:45 p.m.) for both students and adults, tobacco-tying contest (1:30 p.m.), free wagon rides around the track and a classic car show.

Newer additions include a modest selection of midway rides and fair food options, a reptile show and Dotsy the Clown’s balloon animals and face-painting skills.

The arena will be host to a talent contest for students from Sacred Heart and Langton Public, as well as an extensive selection of artwork thematically consistent with Canada’s sesquicentennial created by students from both schools, along with toddlers from Norfolk Little People’s Day Care.

“They do a great job on the arts and crafts,” Overbaugh said, crediting students, staff and parents for their support of the fair.