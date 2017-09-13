Countywide culture

“It’s just a different way to think about what we have and what we do,” he said.

Veri said the festival’s economic impact is twofold — payment for artists who often work for free, as well as interest generated in the downtown cores over the three days and, Veri hopes, beyond.

“That’s the idea — this one event might be a catalyst,” Veri said, citing opportunities to make soap, decorate cupcakes and play the ukulele in downtown Waterford as an example of how businesses might attract new customers.

“Just having bodies downtown, it makes a difference,” he said.

Along with agriculture, manufacturing and the service industry, Veri said culture can form “a legitimate pillar of the economy” in Norfolk. He hopes the festival helps spread that message.

“The idea was to get everybody to take one step back and look at themselves in a different way — they are culturally significant,” he said.

Much of the three-day festival is free thanks to $122,000 in grants and sponsorship from the province, the county, the Norfolk Community Foundation and local businesses. The money went toward paying performers, advertising, covering logistical costs and compensating Veri and his team of six co-ordinators, one per community and one overseeing the musical acts.

The festival’s focal point is a series of five “signature experiences,” one per community, beginning in Port Dover on the Friday night with a concert by the Sandplains Pickers at Lighthouse Festival Theatre. Veri described the show, called Sandplains Serenade, as “a folk and bluegrass concert with a distinct local flair.”

Saturday begins with a five-kilometre fun run through the town of Delhi that will see participants complete cultural or heritage-themed challenges throughout the town.

The artistically-inclined can head to the Blue Elephant restaurant in Simcoe to have a pint of local beer and make a painting with guidance from a professional artist.

Later that night is a dinner and street party in Waterford that will see Alice Street filled with mouth-watering fare created for the occasion by chef Tracy Winkworth. After dinner comes a free street dance with music by the Feds. Keeping with the local food theme, historian Karen Lindsay will lead Nom Nom Noshing Tours.

The final signature event is a live antique auction on Sunday afternoon in Port Rowan featuring many items of interest to Norfolk collectors.

Proceeds from these ticketed events will go to an arts and culture enhancement fund associated with the Norfolk Community Foundation that will fund “community-driven, culturally significant” projects in the county.

“I’m trying to have an outcome (from the festival) that lasts — it’s not a one and done thing,” said Veri, who hopes to raise $25,000 for the endowment.

Along with having a great time and taking in top-rate entertainment and culture, Veri said the intangible goal of the busy three-day festival is to promote artistic and cultural cohesiveness across the county.

“It’s working together to do one great thing by doing five great things and putting them together,” he said. “To say we can do great things when we work together.”

