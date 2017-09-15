Walking for suicide prevention

The Wellness and Recovery Centre in Simcoe hosted the annual Igniting Hope Walk for Suicide Prevention at the Simcoe fairgrounds on Sept. 11.

Participants walked from the centre on Orchard Avenue to the fairgrounds, where they had a barbecue and listened to guest speakers before lighting candles in memory of those lost to suicide and to represent the communal effort needed to help those in crisis.

“None of us individually is the answer. All of us collectively are the answer,” said Susan Roach from the Wellness and Recovery Centre.

To learn more about suicide prevention and a suicide bereavement education and support group that starts Sept. 26, contact the centre at 519-428-0580, ext. 5.

