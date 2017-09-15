Fair board salutes community partners

Before Young Canada Day fills the grandstand with screaming teens and the Norfolk County Fair kicks off in earnest, the fair board hosted a dinner for the sponsors and community partners whose financial and material support make the long-running fair possible every year.

"The community pride is palpable," said the fair's general manager, George Araujo, before dinner was served at the Junior Farmers Building on Sept. 12.

Sponsors, Araujo continued, help the fair "sparkle more brightly every year", a testament to the fair's 177-year history and its continuing tradition of excellence.

"We have volunteers, staff, and vendors that have been with the fair for multiple generations," development officer Catherine Akins pointed out.