‘Everything she did was first class’

Andrea Skye would have loved the party thrown in her honour.
“She was a real party girl. Full of fun all the time,” said Andrea’s father, Don Skye, during a memorial dinner held on Friday night at The Greens at Renton golf club.
“Always laughing. She always loved having a good time,” Don said of his daughter, who died of cancer on July 19. She was 51.
“She was young,” Don said, describing how Andrea had been working in Florida when, about a year ago, she decided to come home to Six Nations.
“All of a sudden, she got sick,” he said.
The diagnosis was cancer, and despite doctors’ best efforts, the disease spread. After persevering through a year of treatment, she was gone.
Don and his wife, Rena, wanted to do something to remember their daughter and help other families going through the same ordeal. The Skyes own The Greens at Renton, and decided to organize the Andrea Skye Memorial golf tournament as a fundraiser for the Six Nations-based Miles to Go Cancer Support Group.
“I thought if I could get 125 (golfers), it’d be great for a first-time tournament,” Don said.
Instead, 190 golfers signed up, as well as 25 volunteers to help the golfing, dinner, raffle and live auction go smoothly. Don said he had to cap the number of participants there because that’s all his banquet hall can hold.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” he said of the response from club members, Simcoe residents and his neighbours on Six Nations.
He had hoped for 25 people or businesses to sponsor holes on the course, but ended up with 75, along with a heap of raffle prizes and auction items that added to the total raised for Miles to Go.
“Unbelievable,” he said. “I just wanted to have a memorial for my daughter. I didn’t realize it would get that big. It just exploded.”
In part, Don attributed the strong community support for the tournament to the universality of cancer.
“They know what cancer can do,” he said. “It affects everybody, that’s for sure.”
After 19 years running a cancer support group, that’s something Terry Hill understands all too well.
“You just be there for them. You show them you care,” she said.
Based in Ohskewen but open to all cancer patients, Miles to Go provides money to help patients replace the income lost while in treatment, so they can still pay the bills while covering cancer-related costs like transportation to appointments and hospital parking.
“You don’t have time to be working, because you’re trying to save your life or your child’s life,” Hill said, explaining that while her group interviews prospective clients to make sure each case is legitimate – “We’re not going to be hoodwinked,” she said – Miles to Go doesn’t put restrictions on how the money they distribute is spent.
“It’s up to them how they use it. We just provide it,” she said.
As a breast cancer survivor herself, Hill appreciates first-hand what the donation from Friday’s golf tournament will mean to the people her charity supports.
“This will help a lot of families help themselves,” she said.
Hill has a family connection to the Skyes and spent time with Andrea throughout her year of cancer treatment. She said part of supporting someone with cancer is reassuring them that when they can’t fight any more, it’s OK to let go.
“You don’t wish them to stay for our sake. You wish them peace,” Hill said.
As guests in the packed banquet hall laughed and cheered while the many donated prizes were raffled off, Don Skye smiled at the sight of so many friends and loved ones sharing a special evening in memory of his dear Andrea.
“She would have loved this,” he said. “Everything she did was first class.”
