Continuing the Marathon of Hope in Norfolk

"I feel like I have grown up with Terry,” Kaczynski said. “I remember him making his run and following him going across the country. Terry Fox is big everywhere, all over the country. I find it near and dear to my heart.”

Like many, Kaczynski was amazed at Fox’s determination during his run.

“He is a Canadian icon,” she said. “I was just really proud. I just could not believe that someone would actually run and on one leg. I was flabbergasted with his determination.”

Now Kaczynski wants to help keep his legacy alive with the Terry Fox Run. She sees Norfolk County as a wonderful place and a community that will continue to support the run.

“Norfolk County has a lot of heart,” she said. “Whenever there is something going on, Norfolk County comes out and they support. The schools still keep Terry alive. Even though these kids do not know Terry and did not go through it, they are still keeping it.”

Without the support of volunteers and the community the run would not be as successful as it is.

“We have amazing support in our community,” she said. “We have lots of kids in the community, the high schools who are supporting. It is just going to get bigger and bigger each year.”