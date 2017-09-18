Continuing the Marathon of Hope in Norfolk

Mike Mathews wanted to honour a Canadian hero and do something special for Canada’s 150th birthday.
“I ran four marathons in four days,” Mathews said. “The total ended up being about 163 kilometres. The goal was 150 for Canada’s 150th birthday and I wanted to do that to honour Terry Fox.”
During Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, Fox ran almost a marathon a day for 143 days to raise money for cancer research. Mathews, who raised over $18,000 on his trek, got the motivation to do his run during a trip out west. That trip included a stop in Thunder Bay, near where Terry Fox’s cross-country journey came to an end.
“I drove out west last fall and stopped in Thunder Bay at the Terry Fox monument,” he said. “It all just kind of evolved from there, the inspiration and all of that.”
Participating in the Norfolk Terry Fox Run was an easy decision for Mathews.
“Terry wanted it simple,” he said. “He wanted the people to benefit, the people that needed to benefit.”
Commitment, will and belief are all words that come to Mathews' mind when thinking of Terry Fox. Running four marathons in four days is no easy task, but Mathews was able to find motivation.
“You have to learn to dig deep,” he said. “Considering Terry ran 143 marathons, I knew I could stick out at least four.”
The Norfolk Terry Fox Run was not only open to runners, it also had participants riding their bicycles, walking and even walking with their dogs.
Jennifer Kaczynski is the chair and volunteer co-ordinator of the Terry Fox Run in Norfolk County. She feels a connection with Terry Fox which made it important to her to get involved.
"I feel like I have grown up with Terry,” Kaczynski said. “I remember him making his run and following him going across the country. Terry Fox is big everywhere, all over the country. I find it near and dear to my heart.”
Like many, Kaczynski was amazed at Fox’s determination during his run.
“He is a Canadian icon,” she said. “I was just really proud. I just could not believe that someone would actually run and on one leg. I was flabbergasted with his determination.”
Now Kaczynski wants to help keep his legacy alive with the Terry Fox Run. She sees Norfolk County as a wonderful place and a community that will continue to support the run.
“Norfolk County has a lot of heart,” she said. “Whenever there is something going on, Norfolk County comes out and they support. The schools still keep Terry alive. Even though these kids do not know Terry and did not go through it, they are still keeping it.”
Without the support of volunteers and the community the run would not be as successful as it is.
“We have amazing support in our community,” she said. “We have lots of kids in the community, the high schools who are supporting. It is just going to get bigger and bigger each year.”
Mike Mathews wanted to honour a Canadian hero and do something special for Canada’s 150th birthday.
“I ran four marathons in four days,” Mathews said. “The total ended up being about 163 kilometres. The goal was 150 for Canada’s 150th birthday and I wanted to do that to honour Terry Fox.”
During Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, Fox ran almost a marathon a day for 143 days to raise money for cancer research. Mathews, who raised over $18,000 on his trek, got the motivation to do his run during a trip out west. That trip included a stop in Thunder Bay, near where Terry Fox’s cross-country journey came to an end.
“I drove out west last fall and stopped in Thunder Bay at the Terry Fox monument,” he said. “It all just kind of evolved from there, the inspiration and all of that.”
Participating in the Norfolk Terry Fox Run was an easy decision for Mathews.
“Terry wanted it simple,” he said. “He wanted the people to benefit, the people that needed to benefit.”
Commitment, will and belief are all words that come to Mathews' mind when thinking of Terry Fox. Running four marathons in four days is no easy task, but Mathews was able to find motivation.
“You have to learn to dig deep,” he said. “Considering Terry ran 143 marathons, I knew I could stick out at least four.”
The Norfolk Terry Fox Run was not only open to runners, it also had participants riding their bicycles, walking and even walking with their dogs.
Jennifer Kaczynski is the chair and volunteer co-ordinator of the Terry Fox Run in Norfolk County. She feels a connection with Terry Fox which made it important to her to get involved.
"I feel like I have grown up with Terry,” Kaczynski said. “I remember him making his run and following him going across the country. Terry Fox is big everywhere, all over the country. I find it near and dear to my heart.”
Like many, Kaczynski was amazed at Fox’s determination during his run.
“He is a Canadian icon,” she said. “I was just really proud. I just could not believe that someone would actually run and on one leg. I was flabbergasted with his determination.”
Now Kaczynski wants to help keep his legacy alive with the Terry Fox Run. She sees Norfolk County as a wonderful place and a community that will continue to support the run.
“Norfolk County has a lot of heart,” she said. “Whenever there is something going on, Norfolk County comes out and they support. The schools still keep Terry alive. Even though these kids do not know Terry and did not go through it, they are still keeping it.”
Without the support of volunteers and the community the run would not be as successful as it is.
“We have amazing support in our community,” she said. “We have lots of kids in the community, the high schools who are supporting. It is just going to get bigger and bigger each year.”
Mike Mathews wanted to honour a Canadian hero and do something special for Canada’s 150th birthday.
“I ran four marathons in four days,” Mathews said. “The total ended up being about 163 kilometres. The goal was 150 for Canada’s 150th birthday and I wanted to do that to honour Terry Fox.”
During Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, Fox ran almost a marathon a day for 143 days to raise money for cancer research. Mathews, who raised over $18,000 on his trek, got the motivation to do his run during a trip out west. That trip included a stop in Thunder Bay, near where Terry Fox’s cross-country journey came to an end.
“I drove out west last fall and stopped in Thunder Bay at the Terry Fox monument,” he said. “It all just kind of evolved from there, the inspiration and all of that.”
Participating in the Norfolk Terry Fox Run was an easy decision for Mathews.
“Terry wanted it simple,” he said. “He wanted the people to benefit, the people that needed to benefit.”
Commitment, will and belief are all words that come to Mathews' mind when thinking of Terry Fox. Running four marathons in four days is no easy task, but Mathews was able to find motivation.
“You have to learn to dig deep,” he said. “Considering Terry ran 143 marathons, I knew I could stick out at least four.”
The Norfolk Terry Fox Run was not only open to runners, it also had participants riding their bicycles, walking and even walking with their dogs.
Jennifer Kaczynski is the chair and volunteer co-ordinator of the Terry Fox Run in Norfolk County. She feels a connection with Terry Fox which made it important to her to get involved.
"I feel like I have grown up with Terry,” Kaczynski said. “I remember him making his run and following him going across the country. Terry Fox is big everywhere, all over the country. I find it near and dear to my heart.”
Like many, Kaczynski was amazed at Fox’s determination during his run.
“He is a Canadian icon,” she said. “I was just really proud. I just could not believe that someone would actually run and on one leg. I was flabbergasted with his determination.”
Now Kaczynski wants to help keep his legacy alive with the Terry Fox Run. She sees Norfolk County as a wonderful place and a community that will continue to support the run.
“Norfolk County has a lot of heart,” she said. “Whenever there is something going on, Norfolk County comes out and they support. The schools still keep Terry alive. Even though these kids do not know Terry and did not go through it, they are still keeping it.”
Without the support of volunteers and the community the run would not be as successful as it is.
“We have amazing support in our community,” she said. “We have lots of kids in the community, the high schools who are supporting. It is just going to get bigger and bigger each year.”