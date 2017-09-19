‘Dam fine’ LPRCA watershed tour highlights issues, potential expense

Like many centenarians, the Teeterville dam is showing its age.

Built sometime in the early 1900s, the composite gravity earth berm and four-bay concrete spillway structure is located on Big Creek, creating a significant reservoir and associated wetlands. A Dam Safety Review and Condition Assessment (DSRCA) completed in 2016 identified the need for major repairs and modifications, due to severe erosion under the dam’s key. Beyond required foundation pinning to ensure stability, extreme support beam deterioration has rendered the pedestrian/stop log access bridge unusable.

A preliminary repair cost estimate came back at $350,000 which, even assuming 50 per cent Water Erosion Control Infrastructure (WECI) funding through a competitive provincial process, represents a chunk of change.

Teeterville was one of five stops on Thursday’s Long Point Region Conservation Authority Watershed Tour, an illustrative mix of dams in various stages highlighting what’s out there, what may be looming on the horizon and, importantly, what they might cost. Attending the tour were elected municipal and provincial representatives, LPRCA board members, municipal and related agency staff including economic development officials, and fish and game club members.

“These are big ticket items,” LPRCA general manager Cliff Evanitski said of an effective ‘heads up’ on the potential economic impact to the association’s municipal partners and stakeholders. Funding for major projects like dams may be sourced either through the LPRCA general levy or from specific municipalities based on individual projects.

Dams are unique in that consequences of catastrophic failure can be extreme, given the volume of water held back and the ramifications of letting it go in a hurry. In simplistic terms, LPRCA water resource analyst Matt Churly’s response to a query on ‘what happens if a dam blows’ from Tillsonburg deputy mayor Dave Beres summed the situation up succinctly.

“That would be very bad.”

More specifically, each dam in Ontario is subject to a design standard withstanding major weather events based on a classification calculation taking into account risk factors around the consequences of failure, namely downstream human residency, natural heritage, environment and property, along with an attendant earthquake consideration. For example, storm sewers are designed to a ‘five-year weather event,’ culverts on county roads to a 25-year event, and culverts on 400-series highways to a 100-year event.

That 100-year standard is the base for Ontario’s dams, rising incrementally from there through a 1,000-year event onward to the ‘probable maximum flood’ — not hurricane Irma perhaps, but a massive downpour in the neighbourhood of 405 millimetres of concentrated rainfall for the Teeterville and Vittoria areas.

Design standards were revamped in 2011 to deal with 100-, 1,000-year and worst-case events which, admittedly, seem to be coming more regularly with climate change. These new standards add expense, which may seem just that until major-event capacity is required.