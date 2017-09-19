The dams of Norfolk County

Vittoria

Originally created to power a mill along Young Creek, the ‘modern’ Vittoria Dam was built in 1964. A composite gravity dam with earth berms and concrete spillway with two bays, a low-volume two-lane road crosses the structure. A 2015 Sam Safety Review resulted in a high-hazard classification due to downstream residences and environment and structural challenges including inadequate spillway flow capacity and low resistance to earthquakes. The cost of bringing the dam up to standard is estimated at $500,000, with additional repairs to wing walls, pier and abutments expected to run an additional $175,000.

A sediment management plan to be completed by the end of the year will provide environmental information necessary in a decision on the dam’s future.

Teeterville

The Teeterville Dam was built in the early 1900s, a composite gravity structure of earth berms and four-bay concrete spillway and pedestrian bridge. A 2016 study discovered severe erosion underneath the dam’s key, requiring pinning, and due to the fact its stop logs are accessed from a bridge deemed unsafe, repairs are required to it as well. The cost estimate is $350,000.

The Teeterville reservoir is significant, part of the community’s culture and apart from providing a water supply for irrigation, and along with associated wetlands, home to many species, some of which may be at risk. The wetlands are also seen as beneficial for their ‘sponge’ effect, holding water during a drought and absorbing it during a flood.

Rocks Mills

Built in 1911 on Big Otter Creek just east of Tillsonburg (within Oxford County), the 36.8-metre concrete arch dam with bottom draw gate and sluiceway created a reservoir powering a mill. A 1998 engineer’s report identified issues including the north training wall and embankment being in poor condition. Following a lengthy process including public consultation, the decision was made to decommission the structure as it no longer served its historic purpose, the cost of decommissioning was considerably less than repair, and additionally it was seen as an impairment to water quality.

Accommodations were made for two farmers using the reservoir as an irrigation source and in conjunction with a sediment management program, the dam was removed, essentially returning what had been a pond hosting mainly carp, back to a stream, which a recent survey indicates is currently home to species including rainbow and brown trout, white and red horse suckers and long-nosed dace.