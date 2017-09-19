The dams of Norfolk County

Thursday’s 2017 Long Point Region Conservation Authority Watershed Tour highlighted a range of facilities and potential challenges and financial impact of maintaining the same to standard. Following is a brief summation of each stop in chronological tour order.
Deer Creek
The Deer Creek Dam was constructed in 1969 for a combination of recreation and irrigation, consisting of earth embankments and a concrete spillway. Highway 45, a medium-volume road crosses over it. Two bays with stop logs can be used to control reservoir level, and a bottom draw on its east side is opened twice a year to flush sediment. Although in generally good condition, significant deterioration on the upstream wing wall has exposed rebar, sloughing has been observed on the upstream slope of the embankment and the bridge is in need of some attention due to exposed rebar and erosion. Rip-rap replacement and sloughing investigation is expected to begin in 2018.
The associated Deer Creek Conservation Area is on the LPRCA list for expansion due to its popularity. Activities include fishing (the reservoir is stocked with trout), canoe and kayak rentals, camping, 40 sites open from May 13 to Labour Day, along with 12 seasonal sites, for which there is an 82-member waiting list.
Backus Mill
The millpond was created in the late 1700s for what remains as one of the oldest standing and operating mills in Ontario, including multiple generations of milling technology inside. Described as a "gem" by Parks Supervisor Brandon Good, the associated national historic site features 23 heritage buildings, an education centre and extensive artifact collection, along with 150 campsites, swimming pool and trout-stocked millpond. Backus hosts around 17,000 visitors annually, its education program services 7,000 students.
The dam consists of earth embankments and a concrete spillway with wooden stop logs able to control reservoir level. A Dam Safety Review completed at the beginning of 2017 identified a lack of capacity in the spillway to pass the 100-year flood standard. As well as currently working on upgrading dam guard rails to building code, the LPRCA is evaluating options to increase additional spillway flow including a core raise, spillway modification, emergency spillway or dam anchor.
Vittoria
Originally created to power a mill along Young Creek, the ‘modern’ Vittoria Dam was built in 1964. A composite gravity dam with earth berms and concrete spillway with two bays, a low-volume two-lane road crosses the structure. A 2015 Sam Safety Review resulted in a high-hazard classification due to downstream residences and environment and structural challenges including inadequate spillway flow capacity and low resistance to earthquakes. The cost of bringing the dam up to standard is estimated at $500,000, with additional repairs to wing walls, pier and abutments expected to run an additional $175,000.
A sediment management plan to be completed by the end of the year will provide environmental information necessary in a decision on the dam’s future.
Teeterville
The Teeterville Dam was built in the early 1900s, a composite gravity structure of earth berms and four-bay concrete spillway and pedestrian bridge. A 2016 study discovered severe erosion underneath the dam’s key, requiring pinning, and due to the fact its stop logs are accessed from a bridge deemed unsafe, repairs are required to it as well. The cost estimate is $350,000.
The Teeterville reservoir is significant, part of the community’s culture and apart from providing a water supply for irrigation, and along with associated wetlands, home to many species, some of which may be at risk. The wetlands are also seen as beneficial for their ‘sponge’ effect, holding water during a drought and absorbing it during a flood.
Rocks Mills
Built in 1911 on Big Otter Creek just east of Tillsonburg (within Oxford County), the 36.8-metre concrete arch dam with bottom draw gate and sluiceway created a reservoir powering a mill. A 1998 engineer’s report identified issues including the north training wall and embankment being in poor condition. Following a lengthy process including public consultation, the decision was made to decommission the structure as it no longer served its historic purpose, the cost of decommissioning was considerably less than repair, and additionally it was seen as an impairment to water quality.
Accommodations were made for two farmers using the reservoir as an irrigation source and in conjunction with a sediment management program, the dam was removed, essentially returning what had been a pond hosting mainly carp, back to a stream, which a recent survey indicates is currently home to species including rainbow and brown trout, white and red horse suckers and long-nosed dace.
