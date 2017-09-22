Perfect weather, enthusiastic crowds at Langton Fair

Perfect weather and enthusiastic crowds turned up for Wednesday’s 129th Langton Fair inside the arena, community centre and environs. Pictured on the day are: Langton’s own Small Town Girls (from left, Hannah, Haley and Cassie Van Maele) tuning up in front of their hometown fans for a Thursday, Oct. 5 gig at the Simcoe Fair inside the Rec Centre from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Becky Hamm showing off a deft two-handed approach at the nail-pounding competition; Dotsy The Clown on site with her face-painting kit, used here on Aviah Bramer as friends Molly Furtado and Izzy Reese look on; six-month-old Harleigh Jansen (pictured with her mom, Amber Southwick) who took closest baby birthday to the fair honours; and finally, (from left to right) Andree Carruthers, Sophia Vantyghem and Emma Thompson proudly display Vantyghem’s prizewinning cake.
