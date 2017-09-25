Lucas Webb has been a fighter since before he was born.

“He is the toughest kid in the world,” said Delhi's Amber Webb of her three-year-old son, who was diagnosed in utero with stage four kidney disease.

“It was tragic,” Amber said of her and husband Dave’s reaction to the news. “We weren’t sure he was going to make it.”

Lucas was born at 24 weeks and spent his first four months of life at SickKids in Toronto. He has undergone four kidney surgeries and needs daily medication along with regular monitoring and bloodwork to control the chronic disease.

“He’s doing really well,” Amber said. “With medication and really intensive care, he’s doing better than he’s ever done.”

Lucas was raring to lead a group of relatives and friends ¬known as Lucas’ Legion around downtown Brantford during Sunday morning’s Kidney Walk. More than 170 participants brought in over $20,000 in pledges to support the Kidney Foundation of Canada, with same-day pledges and proceeds from a silent auction held in Harmony Square still to be tallied.

“It’s amazing,” Amber said of the support shown to Lucas all kidney disease patients. “It definitely makes coping with his disease easier.”

A kidney transplant is a common outcome for kidney disease patients, and while Lucas is “pretty stable” these days, Amber said he will need a new kidney down the road.

“I continue to push for organ donation in Ontario, and I know that as a nation we can do a lot better and we will do a lot better,” MPP Dave Levac told the crowd before the walk began.

Lucas was anxious to hit the road for the Kidney Walk wearing his white and green Lucas’ Legion T-shirt.