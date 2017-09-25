Firefighters 'fill the boot' for muscular dystrophy

Firefighters Pete Lindsay, left, and Fred Pankhurst were among the volunteers from Station 2 in Port Dover who manned a charitable checkpoint on Main Street on Saturday, asking passing motorists to help them fill a firefighter's boot with donations for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
