Future demolition derby drivers face off in power wheels showdown

Three-year-old Colton Hungler, centre, couldn't hide his delight while angling to bump into other cars during the power wheels section of the Donnybrook Fair demolition derby in Walsh on Saturday.

Over Colton's left shoulder is his big sister Sofia, wearing the white, black and pink Barbie helmet.

While going at much lower speeds than their adult counterparts, the pint-sized drivers still managed to entertain the crowd and crumple a few fenders with some solid hits.

