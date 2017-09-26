Smashing good time at Donnybrook Fair

Christie Theobald’s car was so nicely painted it was almost a shame to smash it up. But that comes with the territory when you’re a demolition derby driver.

“I haven’t painted a car like that in three years,” Theobald said of her purple 2003 Chevy Impala. “My kids were bugging me to do it again, so I spent four or five hours yesterday painting it up.”

The result was an eye-catching ride featuring a snarling green dragon on the hood, checkered flags criss-crossed behind its head, and a smiling blue dragon looped around the rear wheel well behind a ring of flame.

“I like to be flashy so I stand out in the crowd,” said Theobald, who draws and paints each design by hand.

Around the dragons were several personal touches, including her children’s handprints, pink ribbons for family members affected by breast cancer, and blue and red puzzle pieces, a symbol of autism awareness, inspired by a half-brother on the spectrum.

The Impala was a “fresh car,” meaning one about to make its demo derby debut at the Donnybrook Fair on Saturday. The women-only powder puff derby would mark Theobald’s first bout in a front-wheel drive car over her 13-year derby career.

“It’s about 40 pounds of wire,” she said of her ride, which she said has more horsepower and quicker acceleration than the usual pro minis.

Her strategy, however, remained unchanged – to try and hit “what’s open that’s not a driver’s door.”

That’s in contrast to her strategy when just starting out, which was more about survival.

“It was more trying to get out of the way,” she said with a laugh. “As a newbie, you’ve got people coming at you from every direction.”