Waterford feasts in the street

Organizer Claire Senko welcomed guests to Feast in the Street, a dinner on Alice Street in Waterford featuring Canadian dishes prepared by local chefs. The al fresco dinner was part of Saturday’s Norfolk 150 Celebration of Culture.

“I’m just so happy to be doing a harvest dinner on Alice Street,” said chef Tracy Winkworth, who set the multi-course menu and led the kitchen team.

“There’s no better way to celebrate Norfolk County’s harvest than with home chefs. They work with integrity and bring so much passion to what they do.”

