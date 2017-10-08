Six-horse hitch a dazzling display of beauty and power

Bill Thomson can’t remember a time in his life when he didn’t show horses.

“I’ve been doing this all my life – 83 years,” the Woodstock resident said.

Now a fourth generation – Thomson’s great-grandchildren – are following in the Thomson family’s footsteps and have started to show their grandfather Calvin Thomson Sr.’s beautiful Percheron horses at fairs and competitions.

“These horses are from Belmont, they’re my son’s (Calvin),” Thomson said. “My two sons are here and I have four grandchildren working for this outfit.”

On Saturday the Thomson family was competing in the Norfolk Fair and Horse Show’s six-horse hitch category. Horse shows are a staple of the Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show since its formation in 1840.

“We use these horses for parades, shows and competitions,” Thomson said while helping other family members prepare the horses for the event.

“Heavy horses are different harnesses than what we have here,” he explained. “What we have on these horses is just for the beer wagon, parades, weddings, funerals.”

Family members were hard at work primping and preening the horses in preparation for the six-horse hitch. Gleaming silver harnesses and hitches and bright orange ribbons added a distinctive flair to the team of black Percheron horses that the family shows throughout Ontario and Canada.

Thomson said the horses are equally impressive “right out of the field.”

“Just put the harness on; everyday they’re ready to go,” he said. “They all showed here yesterday and they show again at five o’clock tonight. Then we leave for Rockton and they all show there.”