Livestock exhibits alive and well

People attending the Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show were treated to beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures on Saturday.
Whether they were there for midway rides, grandstand attractions, a vast array of foods or agricultural exhibits, the unseasonably balmy weather was a welcome bonus.
As hundreds of youth screamed with delight on the many midway rides at this year’s fair, 14-year-old Elizabeth LeBlanc was at her preferred station – the livestock building.
Elizabeth was showing her nine-month-old sheep – Green Valley Farms Eramosa – and was quite pleased with the results she was getting.
“I was going for a tall sheep this year because I had a small sheep last year,” she said. “I’m happy with the achievements; she won grand breeding ewe lamb and I’ve won grand overall show person.”
Elizabeth wants to become a livestock veterinarian so she has tried her hand at showing several different animals – a llama that also won grand overall champion – goats, dairy cows, rabbits and poultry.
The agricultural exhibits are part of Norfolk County Fair’s tradition and continue to attract people of all ages – both spectators and exhibitors alike.
