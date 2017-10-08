Livestock exhibits alive and well

People attending the Norfolk County Fair and Horse Show were treated to beautiful sunshine and warm temperatures on Saturday.

Whether they were there for midway rides, grandstand attractions, a vast array of foods or agricultural exhibits, the unseasonably balmy weather was a welcome bonus.

As hundreds of youth screamed with delight on the many midway rides at this year’s fair, 14-year-old Elizabeth LeBlanc was at her preferred station – the livestock building.

Elizabeth was showing her nine-month-old sheep – Green Valley Farms Eramosa – and was quite pleased with the results she was getting.