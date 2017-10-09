LPRCA issues Water Safety bulletin

The Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA) has issued a Water Safety bulletin for area watercourses.

People are advised to stay away from ditches, streams and rivers due to a combination of slippery banks and fast-flowing water. Keep children, pets and livestock away from these areas.

The conditions resulted from significant morning rainfall caused by the remnants of tropical storm Nate. Some areas received more that 75 millimeters of rainfall.

The Watershed Conditions Statement – Water Safety - will remain in effect unit noon, Tuesday, Oct. 10, or until updated, for all local watercourses. Flooding is not expected.