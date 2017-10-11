Homelessness doc to screen at the Strand in Simcoe

Filmmaker Krista Loughton spent 10 years chronicling the lives of four homeless individuals and their struggles with addiction. She wanted to help them, but in the end it was she who was changed.

This compelling story is told in Us & Them, a documentary made by Loughton and Jennifer Abbot (director of The Corporation) that will be screened at the Strand Theatre (55 Robinson St., Simcoe) on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 4 p.m.

Loughton will host a question-and-answer session with the audience after the screening, which is presented by the United Way of Haldimand and Norfolk.

“As part of our 2017 campaign, we wanted to help raise awareness around the issue of homelessness,” United Way executive director Brittany Burley said.