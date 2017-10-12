Holy Mackinaw! Let’s Talk Leafs brings broadcaster Joe Bowen to Norfolk

Holy Mackinaw! Joe Bowen is coming to Norfolk.

The longtime voice of the Toronto Maple Leafs will tell behind-the-scenes hockey stories as the keynote speaker at Let’s Talk Leafs, a hockey-themed fundraiser organized by the Rotary Club of Simcoe.

Members of Leafs Nation are invited to don their blue and white gear and head to Lighthouse Festival Theatre in Port Dover on Tuesday, Nov. 7, to hear Bowen’s take on Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and the rest Toronto’s exciting youth movement, as well as highlights from the boisterous broadcaster’s three decades behind the microphone, a career spanning more than 3,000 games.

Doors to Let’s Talk Leafs open at 6 p.m. Visitors can get a complimentary hotdog grilled to perfection by Jimmy Dawg’s (of Simcoe Canadian Tire fame) and grab a drink at the long bar. The action gets underway at 7:30 p.m.

Bowen will give a talk and then open the floor, so bring your burning questions about the Leafs.

Tickets to Let’s Talk Leafs cost $40 and can be purchased by dropping by the theatre at 247 Main St. in Port Dover, calling the Lighthouse box office at 519-583-2221 or online at lighthousetheatre.com.

“Like millions of Leafs fans, I enjoy listening to Joe Bowen on the radio and thought he would be the perfect person to bring the excitement of Leafs Nation to Norfolk,” said Rotary Club of Simcoe president Hadley Jackson.

“The Rotary Club is very excited to welcome Joe to the Lighthouse Festival Theatre. I invite the many Leafs fans in the county to join us for Let’s Talk Leafs.”

Proceeds from the event support Rotary’s various charitable efforts at home and around the world, including donations to Norfolk General Hospital, Caribbean hurricane relief and the Rotary Club’s ongoing quest to eradicate polio worldwide.

Learn more about the event at lighthousetheatre.com/off-season-events/lets-talk-leafs.

