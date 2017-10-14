In wake of tragedy, grieving family promotes motorcycle safety

The Whittaker family of Innisfil came to Port Dover in order to share one message to the estimated 110,000 people at the Friday the 13th biker rally: look twice, save a life.

“We’re hoping these magnets remind people to look twice,” said Jessica Whittaker from inside Powell Park, her family’s vendor table piled high with yellow and black vehicle magnets and patches of various sizes, all proclaiming the lifesaving message.

Jessica’s younger brother, Jacob, was killed in July 2016 at the age of 16, when his motorcycle was struck by an SUV that was turning into an intersection and didn’t see Jacob approaching.

Jacob and his best friend, Izzy Beaucage, were thrown from the motorcycle. Jacob was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while Beaucage underwent multiple surgeries at SickKids Hospital in Toronto and survived.

In the wake of this preventable tragedy, the Whittaker family created “Look Twice, Save a Life” products to raise money for rider recovery groups and SickKids, as well as an education fund for Jacob’s younger sister, Ashley, who was born 364 days after her big brother.

“The response has been really good,” Jessica said of a campaign largely promoted through social media. Friday’s visit to Port Dover marked the group’s first “really big event,” and Jessica said she was pleased to see some bikes already sporting one of the black and yellow vehicle magnets.

The magnets and patches, Jessica explained, are designed to remind everyone on the road ¬– bikers, drivers and pedestrians alike – to take a second look for motorcycles before turning, changing lanes and crossing the road, in order to make the roadways safer for everyone.

“Everyone who rides, they know someone – if it wasn’t themselves – who’s been injured on the road,” Jessica said. “Taking a second look can save someone’s life.”

Jessica described her brother, an aspiring pilot, as a skilled, careful rider who had a passion for motorcycles and spent months training before he took to the streets. For a family that is still grieving the loss of someone so young, turning their energy to something that keeps Jacob’s memory alive while promoting road safety has helped the Whittakers process his death.

“It’s been healing,” Jessica said. “It feels like we’re doing good, and this is going to prevent tragedies from happening to other families.”