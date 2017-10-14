Sun shines on Friday the 13th bikers

Community 03:13 PM by J.P. Antonacci Norfolk News

Friday the 13th proved to be a most lucky day for the estimated 110,000 people who flocked to Port Dover under sunny skies and summer-like temperatures for the 63rd edition of the popular motorcycle rally. 

