<p><span>Norfolk County ATV president Ken Person (far left) presents a $200 cheque and approximately 20 kilograms of food to (left to right) Sharing Pantry Food Bank co-ordinator Ruth Brown and volunteers Jo-Anne Kapin and Linda Lammens. As well as promoting safe and responsible riding among a volunteer-minded membership currently up to over 100 from 15 just three years ago, the ATV club sponsored a recent ride in support of the food bank. It attracted 53 individuals and 43 ATVs, as well as producing the combined financial and food donation.</span></p>