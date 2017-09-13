Premier warns of tax change consequences

Morneau is proposing to restrict the ability of incorporated business owners to lower their tax rate by sprinkling income to family members in lower tax brackets, even if those family members do no work for the business. He's also proposing to limit the use of private corporations to make passive investments in things like stocks or real estate and restrict the ability to convert a corporation's regular income into capital gains taxed at a lower rate.

Still, amid the objections from different groups, Morneau said there's also support.

The Canadian Labour Congress is among those who agree the tax system "has to work for everyone," he said.

Consultations have been going on across the country for almost two months and will end Oct. 2.

"Our sense is people are starting to understand our objectives," Morneau said, adding that he's willing to tweak the planned reforms based on the feedback.

"As we hear those things, we'll consider how we can best implement what we think are the best measures."

But Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told the Regina Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday he believes it's no accident the consultations were held in summer.

"I'm very cynical about this. I believe that this was calculated, they brought these changes out when the House of Commons isn't sitting, the Opposition parties aren't there able to ask the question, the Finance committee isn't sitting," he said.

"This is way beyond the normal process for making fundamental changes."

Far from unintended consequences, Scheer said he thinks the Liberals know exactly what they're doing.

"I truly do believe it is that warped mentality that would rather see us all finish last together holding hands than see anybody succeed," he said.

"And the problem with that is, that type of mentality hurts the very people it claims to help."

The federal cabinet wraps up its two-day meeting in St. John's on Wednesday.

—With files from Stephanie Levitz.

By Sue Bailey, The Canadian Press