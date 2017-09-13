Gas-displaced residents might return home Thursday

The final three households of residents displaced by leaking hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a well southeast of Langton may finally be able to return home Thursday.

Natural gas well T009949 was scheduled for a final capping procedure during the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 13 confirmed Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit general manager, Health and Social Services Marlene Miranda Tuesday night at the conclusion of the Norfolk County council meeting. Following an earlier capping process, testing devices placed near the well had recorded zero emissions for ‘about 24 hours now,’ as of that time.

“In essence, the flow of water has stopped and the emissions have ceased,” said Miranda.

If safe emission levels are recorded for a 48-hour period, Haldimand-Norfolk Medical Officer of Health Dr. Malcolm Lock is prepared to rescind an order of evacuation issued Aug. 25 which to say the least, would be a relief for all involved.