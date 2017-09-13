Women at work: more breadwinning, less bread

It will likely mean holding off on buying a home right away — the Toronto housing market is likely out of her reach, she conceded — as well as putting on hold her plans to max out her RRSP and tax-free savings account.

"It's prolonging some of the other financial goals that I have ... but ultimately it was a choice that I made."

Women in the workforce, especially in professions long dominated by men, will likely earn less over their career and work later in life to achieve a comparable level of pension and retirement savings, said Nora Spinks of the Ottawa-based Vanier Institute of the Family.

Women, Spinks said, tend to be slightly younger than their male partners, are paid less and often choose to leave temporarily in order to have and raise children. Those who get divorced later in life often suffer an especially heavy financial blow.

"The women who are now in their 60s were part of the cohort that lost time in pension-building when their kids were little, because they often had a year or two without benefits and the like," said Spinks, noting women simply have to work longer to support themselves.

What's more, she added, women aren't guaranteed more security or spending power just because they're generating more income.

"Those women who are in the paid labour force and maybe earning, finally, $100,000 — are they supporting their mothers in another household? Are they sending money back to the Philippines? Are they providing funds for their grandchildren's childcare? Have they just given their kids a massive down payment for their own Toronto home?"

As more women join the workforce, census data released earlier this year showed a comparable increase in the number of men choosing to be stay-at-home dads — evidence of shifting societal norms, Spinks added.

She cited outdated Hollywood stereotypes in movies like "Three Men and a Baby" and "Mr. Mom," which "showed men as incompetent. Incapable. Klutzes. Not any more."

"The image of the stay-at-home dad is no longer one of failure or an idiot, but rather one really dedicated to family and being there for his family."

There's a wrinkle, however: any growth in men swapping roles with women likely has more to do with the last major economic downturn and a loss of manufacturing jobs than with any great strides forward in pay equity or gender parity.

"It's not that she's gone up significantly," she said. "It's that he's gone down."

Making sure women have supports at home to pursue career goals is also key.

Family doctor Ritika Goel, also a new mom, said she's hyper-aware of how often family obligations and work obligations clash for women.

Goel, 33, works in a community health centre that supported her desire to take a year of maternity leave, but has several physician friends in male-dominated specialty fields that actively discourage taking time off.

"I chose to take a year off and I'm happy I did that for my life and my bonding with my child," she said. "At the same time, those are things that impact your career prospects."

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press