RCMP officer killed in N.B. car accident

Nine years ago, Deschenes was praised for preventing a possible train derailment with just seconds to spare by putting himself in the path of an oncoming train.

Early on Dec. 1, 2008, a car was stuck on railway tracks just south of Brookfield, N.S., after striking a pole and spinning out of control as a CN freight train approached.

Deschenes acted calmly and coolly by crashing his police cruiser into the car, pushing it out of the way just 45 seconds before the train arrived. The RCMP said at the time the officer's selfless actions saved lives by preventing a derailment.

Brennan said he couldn't provide many details about Tuesday's accident since it is under investigation.

Rogers-Marsh said investigators would have to determine if everyone was in their vehicles at the time of the crash or standing by the vehicles.

Photographer John Morris was driving to Moncton when he came upon the accident.

"As I got closer I noticed there were cars in places where they shouldn't have been on the side of the road. I noticed a lots of flashing lights and a police car that looked severely damaged," he said.

Morris' photos show damage to both the front and rear of the RCMP cruiser.

"Just looking at it you got a bad feeling about it," he said.

Morris said he knows many RCMP officers, and it was difficult to view the wreckage.

"They put their lives at risk a lot. They have a tough and difficult job and don't receive a lot of credit for what they do," he said.

Rogers-Marsh said it has been a difficult time for members of the force.

"When our members deal with fatal accidents it's never easy to deal with that. It's certainly very difficult when it's one of your own co-workers or somebody that you might know. Our thoughts go out to the member's family, friends and his co-workers," she said.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours while emergency crews attended the scene. The highway was re-opened Wednesday morning.

By Kevin Bissett, The Canadian Press