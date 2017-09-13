Ranch near Waterton burned down by wildfire

WATERTON, Alta. — Members of a southern Alberta ranching family are leaning on each other for support after a wildfire consumed most of the property.

Sierra Garner, whose grandparents own Rocking Horse Ranch just outside Waterton Lakes National Park, says everything is gone except for a farm equipment shop that was surrounded by gravel.

Treasured family keepsakes, including a cowboy hat that belonged to her great-great-grandfather, have been destroyed.

She says her family is grateful everyone got out safely and that none of the 100 or so horses on the ranch was hurt.