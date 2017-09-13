Trudeau presses Suu Kyi on minorities

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday to express "deep concerns" over treatment of Muslims and other ethnic minorities in her country.

The phone call followed a chorus of cries for Canada to revoke the honorary citizenship it granted Suu Kyi in 2007.

The Prime Minister's Office was silent on that point in its summary of the call, issued shortly after Trudeau took questions from the media at a cabinet retreat in St. John's, N.L. The timing meant reporters were unable to ask the prime minister about his conversation with Suu Kyi.

An estimated 370,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar for neighbouring Bangladesh, saying they are running from attacks by government troops and Buddhist mobs.