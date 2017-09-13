Deceased man discovered near Pottahawk identified

Norfolk OPP has identified the deceased male discovered by a boater near Pottahawk Point, Lake Erie Monday, Sept. 11 as 53-year-old Peter John Jessop of Norfolk County.

His body was subsequently located and recovered by the Norfolk County OPP Marine unit in conjunction with the Coast Guard.

The OPP Forensic Identification Section also assisted with an investigation including an autopsy examination Tuesday, in Hamilton. As it awaits result, the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

Police are seeking the public's assistance with locating an outstanding orange kayak. Anyone with information which may assist in this effort is asked to contact Norfolk OPP at 1-888-310-1122.