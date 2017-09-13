PM to lead delegation to UN next week

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will address the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York next week.

It's part of a packed New York schedule for the prime minister.

He will lead the Canadian delegation to the start of the assembly's 72nd session and give his speech on Thursday.

Trudeau is also to be honoured with a Global Citizen Award at the Atlantic Council in recognition of his leadership on inclusiveness, diversity and economic growth that works for everyone.