Norfolk council votes to repair Hastings Drive

The road to Norfolk County council protecting its property along Hastings Drive in Long Point was paved with considerable debate, dividing and expanding Coun. Noel Haydt’s original motion into three separate votes.

At their conclusion, council elected to urge the province to review the Shoreline Property Assistance Act and provide further options for landowners to undertake shoreline protection improvements; not hire a coastal engineer to develop a shoreline protection plan for Long Point including county-owned lots along Hastings; and finally, to apply to the Long Point Region Conservation Authority (LPRCA) for restorative work on county-owned property on Hastings Drive.

Haydt first brought the issue forward first during a meeting this May, amid rising levels of lake water and resultant community concerns. It came back to the table, driven by his fears the waters of Lake Erie, along with those of "gitchee gumee" are subject to the gales of November.

“I hope there is a sand bag sale on in November at Rona,” he stated, fearing the "wreck" of Woodstock Drive cottages among other locations.

Haydt indicated he had spoken to a coastal engineer prepared to develop a "cookie cutter" shoreline protection plan for $50,000, which could be then be "plunked down" on individual properties.

“Either we’re responsible for the people in Norfolk County and protecting their property or we’re not,” he declared.

Haydt’s efforts were forwarded against the backdrop of an active Ontario Municipal Board hearing involving Hastings Drive, and the potential ramifications of its outcome, coupled with the nature of the "51 lots" owned by the county along the roadway, purchased, suggested Coun. Peter Black, to effectively take them out of production, in what he characterized as a "hazard" zone, "a thin spit of land bordered by Lake Erie and the Big Creek Delta."

“So no development would occur on them.”

There was also the complication pointed out Coun. Doug Brunton and Deputy Mayor Jim Oliver that the shoreline falls under LPRCA jurisdiction, not Norfolk county’s, and in the words of the latter, asking them to act on the county’s behalf would be a better option.

“They are the experts.”