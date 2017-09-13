Convictions upheld for former MP Del Mastro

TORONTO — A former federal politician has lost his bid to have his convictions for electoral offences overturned.

The Ontario Court of Appeal said Wednesday it is upholding Dean Del Mastro's 2014 convictions on three violations of the Canada Elections Act.

Del Mastro was former prime minister Stephen Harper's one-time point man on defending the Tories against allegations of electoral fraud.

He was convicted of overspending, failing to report a personal contribution of $21,000 he made to his own campaign, and filing a false report during the 2008 election.