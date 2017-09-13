Council welcomes six-floor Pond Street residential application

Coun. Peter Black called a proposed six-floor apartment complex "nothing but positive for Norfolk County and Simcoe’s downtown housing mix."

“I am excited to see this type of development in the downtown,” he praised during Tuesday evening’s regular Norfolk County council meeting.

Aurelio Baglione was present in person as his application for a six-floor residential apartment building on the west side of Pond Street (56-62) between Sydenham and Water streets came before council on Tuesday. The applicant sought amendments including the permission of residential units on the first floor, exemption from esthetic step-backs on the fifth and sixth floors, and provisions to allow parking within the structure’s required front yard.

Originally from Toronto, Baglione has around 40 properties from Thunder Bay to Kapuskasing, Windsor, Pembroke and Florida, and has been in the real estate development business for the past 25 years.

The Pond Street property was purchased in 1994, said Baglione, a time he characterized as the "dark days of real estate." However, a 20-year trend toward diminishing downtown commercial opportunity has been offset by lower interest rates and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation funding opportunities geared to affordable housing.

“It has made resident rental real estate more attractive in terms of construction.”

The initial concept is a 9,000-square-foot per floor footprint rising six floors with somewhere between 35 and 45 units, depending on the final mix indicated by a feasibility study. For example, explained Baglione in response to a query from Coun. Doug Brunton, the market in Parry Sound tends to be for smaller units, in Elliot Lake larger due to the fact it services people who have sold houses and are looking for two or three bedrooms.

Typically, developments have commercial space on the first floor, but Baglione prefers a focus on residential, with the exception of a 3-5,000-square-foot Anytime Fitness gym, potentially overseen by Baglione’s 27-year-old son Alexander.

The company has its own construction arm, Baglione continued, but strives to hire local tradespeople wherever possible.

“And we act more as supervisors than bringing in our own workers.”