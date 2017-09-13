Jail and Bail to kick off United Way campaign

A group of jailbirds will help the United Way of Haldimand and Norfolk announce its 2017 campaign goal.

The two-hour campaign kickoff will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 26, starting at 10 a.m. at town hall in Simcoe and again at 2 p.m. at the Haldimand County Administration Building in Cayuga.

To give the campaign an early boost, volunteers from the two counties will be “arrested” by the OPP, and only donations to the United Way can bail them out.

United Way executive director Brittany Burley says the agency is holding its first Jail and Bail events as an entertaining way to get residents involved with the campaign.

“It’s going to be really fun and it’s a great cause,” Burley said. “It’s supporting our local community.”

Norfolk Mayor Charlie Luke and Haldimand Mayor Ken Hewitt are among the confirmed jailbirds who will be locked up inside an OPP prisoner transport vehicle.

“We’re going to have the authentic vehicle to lock up our jailbirds,” Burley said.

The prisoners are only released once their bail money has been put up in the form of United Way donations. Each participant sets their bail amount in advance, though the agency suggests a minimum of $1,000. Bail can be raised ahead of time, which is recommended, but donations can also be made during the event.

That could spell trouble, since guards can be bribed to keep inmates in jail, although the maximum sentence is two hours in the clink.

“Bail donations will be invested in programs supporting children, youth, individuals and families living in poverty, and building strong communities,” Burley said.