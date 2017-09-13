Barrett bill would make Simcoe Day law

Among Canadian holidays, the August long weekend could be said to lack a distinct identity. The May long weekend commemorates Queen Victoria, but in many parts of the province the day off in August is referred to by the uninspiring moniker "Civic Holiday."

Toby Barrett wants to change that.

The Haldimand-Norfolk MPP introduced a bill that would officially proclaim the first Monday in August to be Simcoe Day, in honour of John Graves Simcoe, the first Lieutenant-Governor of Upper Canada, forerunner of modern-day Ontario.

“Although Simcoe laid the foundation for Ontario, many residents know little about the man,” Barrett said of Simcoe, who was appointed first vice-regal representative of Upper Canada on Sept. 12, 1791.

Presiding over the first sitting of the Ontario Legislature, Simcoe implemented English common law and trial by jury. He instituted Ontario's system of municipal government and standardized weights and measures, as well as founding the town of York, today called Toronto.

Perhaps most notably, Simcoe banned the importation of slaves to Upper Canada in 1793 and put into law that all children born into slavery would be free upon turning 25. By 1810, slavery was abolished in the colony. Simcoe's legislation, called the Act Against Slavery, was the first of its kind in the British Empire.

The town of Simcoe was named in his honour.

Barrett noted that Simcoe's wife, Elizabeth, contributed to future generations' understanding of early life in the colony through her drawings of 18th-century Ontario.

“The City of Toronto recognizes Simcoe by naming the first Monday in August Simcoe Day," Barrett said. "This act would extend this recognition across the province by requiring any civic holiday on the first Monday of August to be named Simcoe Day."

Barrett's bill is scheduled to be debated at Queen's Park on Oct. 5.

