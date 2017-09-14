Police: Domestic violence leaves 3 Sacramento kids dead

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say they've arrested a man in connection with the deaths of three children found in a California apartment after a domestic violence incident.

KCRA-TV (http://bit.ly/2x19iSz ) reports California Highway Patrol officers arrested the suspect on Interstate 80 in Sacramento at around midnight Thursday. West Sacramento police Sgt. Roger Kinney identified the man as 33-year-old Robert Hodges, who was married to the children's mother.

The children died at a West Sacramento apartment after 9 p.m. PDT Wednesday. Police have not revealed how the children were killed. Police and first responders tried life-saving measures on the children but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Kinney said the mother witnessed the killings, and that she, too, was a victim of domestic violence. Police have not determined if Hodges was the children's father.