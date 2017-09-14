Over 2,800 deaths last year linked to opioids: feds

About half of those admissions were due to accidental opioid poisonings; about one-third were intentional; and the cause of the remainder are unknown.

"With seniors, you seem to see higher rates of accidental poisonings, perhaps related to multiple medications that they may be on," said Diverty. "So they simply take the wrong dose.

"We see higher rates of intentional self-harm in younger folks."

CIHI found intentional opioid overdoses were most prevalent among young people aged 15 to 24, accounting for 44 per cent of hospitalizations.

Still, the researchers also found escalating rates of accidental overdoses among younger people, which Diverty said may be linked to recreational use of illicit drugs, some of which may be laced with a synthetic opioid such as fentanyl.

"We have a supply that is completely unpredictable in terms of exactly what is included in what is being purchased and the quantity," said Matthew Young, a senior research and policy analyst at the Canadian Centre for Substance Abuse.

"It really comes down to how in the last few years, there's just been this injection of these new compounds that are making the illicit opioid market incredibly volatile," he said.

"And nobody really knows what they're purchasing and what they're using."

In data from Alberta, CIHI found emergency department visits related to heroin and synthetic opioid overdoses soared almost 10-fold over the last five years.

In Ontario, emergency department visits for heroin poisoning rose almost four-fold, while visits for synthetic opioids more than doubled.

"They were seeing about 13 emergency department visits a day in Ontario, 11 in Alberta," said Diverty. "But if you think about that in population terms (Ontario's population is three times larger), we've got a more significant issue in Alberta."

While CIHI doesn't have a dollar figure for the cost to the health-care system, Diverty said people admitted for an opioid overdose spend longer than average in hospital and there are downstream costs for continuing treatment of complications.

"The simple fact that there are more of these cases occurring is creating more costs for the system," he said.

"So it will be important for us to monitor these rates over the foreseeable future to see both how this issue is progressing across the country, but also how various types of interventions that are taking place may be helping to stem the tide."

By Sheryl Ubelacker, The Canadian Press