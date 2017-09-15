Amber Alert issued for missing Quebec boy

SAINT-EUSTACHE, Que. — Quebec provincial police say the discovery of a woman's body in a home in Saint-Eustache, Que., may be connected to the disappearance of a six-year-old boy who is the subject of an Amber Alert.

The alert was issued Thursday evening for Louka Fredette in the town about 25 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police say the boy went missing at about 5:35 p.m. Thursday and believe he is with his father, 41-year-old Ugo Fredette. They said he may be driving a white Ford F250 pickup truck with licence plate FGY3936 and the word "Axon" on the side in red.

Radio-Canada reported early Friday that the truck had been found in Lachute, about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint-Eustache, although this had not been confirmed by police.

Police said early Friday that the man and boy were reportedly seen at a Walmart in Saint-Eustache at about 7 p.m. and published a photo of the pair on Twitter that appeared to be taken from a surveillance camera.

The French service of the Canadian Press has learned that a woman was found dead in a residence in the town and that her death may be linked to the boy's disappearance. Police have not identified the woman nor have they commented on any possible connection to the boy.

Ugo Fredette, meanwhile, worked on a documentary about the abduction of Cedrika Provencher, a nine-year-old girl from Trois Rivieres, Que., who disappeared from her home 10 years ago. Her remains were found in a wooded area in December 2015.

Her grandfather, Henri Provencher, who runs the Cedrika Provencher Foundation, has posted an appeal on Facebook appealing to Fredette to hand over his child to police "without further delay."

"I think I know him a little bit, and I know he's a good-hearted man," said Provencher.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.