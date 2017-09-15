Man charged after repeated theft attempts

KINGSTON, Ont. — Persistence didn't pay off for an accused motorcycle thief.

Police say a man went to a Kingston, Ont., business on Thursday morning, allegedly looking for things to steal, and plugged his e-bike in to recharge at an outlet outside the shop.

They say a shop employee chased the man off, but noticed a gas tank from a motorcycle parked behind the business was in the trailer of the e-bike.

Investigators say the motorcycle was found hidden under a tarp nearby and the accused was seen on foot trying to uncover the bike.