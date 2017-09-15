Bail conditions for Omar Khadr reviewed

EDMONTON — Omar Khadr's visits with his controversial sister will remain restricted, but he has been granted more freedom to use the internet.

A hearing on whether to ease some bail conditions for the former Guantanamo Bay detainee was held Friday morning in Edmonton.

Khadr, 30, has been out on bail pending the appeal of his conviction by a U.S. military commission for five purported war crimes.

Khadr was seeking unsupervised visits with his sister, Zaynab Khadr, who has in the past expressed support for the al-Qaida terrorist group.

In 2005, Zaynab was investigated by RCMP for allegedly aiding al-Qaida, but no charges were filed. She is now reportedly living in Sudan with her fourth husband, but is planning a visit to Canada. Khadr's lawyers had argued their client wanted to reconnect with his family and is old enough that he can't be negatively swayed.

Justice June Ross said there is nothing to indicate his sister has changed her views, so any contact Khadr has with her must still be made with one of his lawyers or his bail supervisor present.

Another request to be allowed to travel more freely within Canada without having to gain permission was also denied.

Khadr also sought unrestricted access to the internet, and was granted more freedom provided he stays away from anything to do with terrorism on the web.

He had been restricted to only using his personal devices, but his lawyer argued that was unrealistic in an age where connections to the internet are everywhere.

The Toronto-born Khadr spent years in U.S. detention at Guantanamo Bay after he was caught when he was 15 and accused of tossing a grenade that killed special forces soldier Christopher Speer at a militant compound in Afghanistan in 2002.