B.C. lifts wildfires state of emergency

Chief fire information officer Kevin Skrepnek said cooling temperatures and rain in the forecast should reduce the severity of those blazes.

"Monday is expected to see rain province wide, which is something I haven't had the pleasure of saying in a couple of months now," he said. "I don't want anyone to be under the illusion that means the end of fire season ... but certainly in terms of extreme fire behaviour, I suspect that shift Sunday, if that does indeed arise as forecasted, is going to definitely significantly calm down the activity we're seeing out there."

At the peak of the crisis, Canadian Armed Forces members and equipment were deployed to support evacuation efforts and relieve the RCMP, which also increased its staffing in affected areas.

The wildfire service said it has spent more than $518 million on fighting the fires so far this year.

The last time the province called a state of emergency was in August 2003, also in response to wildfires.

Recovery efforts are being focused on people and communities, the economy, environment, infrastructure and reconstruction — areas Donaldson said are based on best practices developed following the Fort McMurray, Alta., fire.

The federal and provincial governments announced a $20-million fund would be made available to farmers to help replace lost breeding animals and restore damaged lands, while additional money would be provided to small businesses that lost revenue due to a drop in tourism, evacuations and road closures.

The minister said the province will also be conducting a review of the season to make recommendations for changes next year.

A review of the destructive wildfires in B.C. in 2003 made recommendations for removing forest fuels around communities as a preventative measure, Donaldson said, and the upcoming review will also look into how that played into this season.

"We know that not as much work was done in that regard due to a lack of resources from the last government so we will determining whether that had an impact on the severity of the fires this season," Donaldson said.

— By Linda Givetash in Vancouver

By The Canadian Press