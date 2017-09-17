Two killed after car strikes CO2 tank

LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Provincial police say two people are dead after their car struck a tank filled with carbon dioxide in Leamington, Ont., causing an explosion.

Police say the pair was driving shortly after midnight Sunday when their car crashed into a cement barrier and ruptured the large tank filled with CO2, which was on a greenhouse property.

They say there was an explosion, followed by a fire, and both people in the car died at the scene.

Their identities are being kept private while police work to notify their families.