Black church to cast aside Cornwallis' name

Amherst, N.S., was named for Jeffery Amherst, who supported giving smallpox-laced blankets to Indigenous peoples.

On Thursday, Premier Stephen McNeil said governments should be sensitive to the concerns of Indigenous groups and strike a balance whenever possible. But he cautioned against moves to rename places, saying "you can't ignore our own history."

He added: "You can't eliminate it."

But Britton dismissed the suggestion that changing the name of a street or town would alter the past.

"You can't change history. We can't go back in time," she said. "But we can decide who we're going to honour."

The church is accepting submissions from members until Oct. 15, and a new name is expected to be chosen at the church's annual meeting in January.

A committee has been formed to choose the winning name, and Britton — who is not on the committee — declined to reveal her top choices so far.

It's not the first time the church has advocated against honouring Cornwallis in public spaces.

Two years ago, Britton penned a missive calling on the city to rename Cornwallis Street.

She suggested naming the street after a prominent African-Nova Scotian, such as Rev. Richard Preston, the church's founder; Rev. William A. White, who worked at the church for nearly two decades; or civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond.

Britton also suggested naming the street after a concept, such as Unity Street or Harmony Street. She did not receive a response from the city.

However, city council voted last spring to review the commemoration of the city’s founder on municipal assets, including Cornwallis Park and Cornwallis Street. An interim report with the terms of reference and a recommended composition for an expert panel to review the issue is expected in the coming weeks.

By Brett Bundale, The Canadian Press