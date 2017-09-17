Public trust job one for Alberta chief scientist

"What I need to do is ensure we're getting monitoring information out in a timely way. It's one thing to monitor, but telling somebody about it three years from now in a report, it really doesn't help from an enforcement point of view.

"I need to start looking at getting a monitoring system that's much more efficient and reactive, as things are happening in real time."

That system is gearing up. Scientists are being hired to reinforce capacity that had declined badly.

"It had eroded," Wrona says. "I've been give the responsibility to help rebuild."

Partnerships and co-appointments with universities across the province are being explored — although he's cautious about similar arrangements with industry.

"There's a lot of scientific knowledge and capacity that sits within industry. What we need to do is look at how we tap into that expertise while being very cognizant of the fact we have to maintain public trust."

Relationships are being rebuilt. Wrona is particularly proud of a panel that is meant to ensure First Nations are heard when research is being designed and interpreted.

"I don't know of any other jurisdiction that has this type of arrangement — and responsibility."

Ambition is one thing. Budgets are another.

All this work is paid for from two sources: a $50-million-a-year cheque from industry that gets shared among several agencies and $24.5 million from the province. That's not likely to increase.

Still, he's looking down the road at future challenges. Climate change is one.

The alpine snowpacks Alberta depends on for most of its water could be threatened. The province's protected areas will also be affected.

"We have areas that we're setting up for conservation and protection, but the environment is changing," Wrona says. "Understanding the trajectories or where these are going, that's sort of a smoking gun."

But trust comes first.

"We have to be seen as authoritative, credible and objective."

By Bob Weber, The Canadian Press