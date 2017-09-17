Big dreams can come true when the community works together

Frank Wall spent most of his life in foster care and it has made him strong and compassionate.

The 18-year-old, bounced around in a couple of questionable homes until he found a parents who welcomed him with open arms. He has been there for 10 years.

He's attending Fanshawe College for social work to help other children flourish.

“It's been the best experience of my life,” he said. “It has helped me, so I can actually go to school. I want to help the community and be an advocate.”

Wall and other foster children volunteered for the first annual Walk for Little Dreams, Big Dreams at The Children's Aid Society of Haldimand and Norfolk on Saturday.

The 5 kilometre walk raised about $5,000 which Scotia Bank will match. The funds will go toward the Little Dreams, Big Dreams campaign, which helps pay for youth to go to camps and to pay for older children to attend post-secondary institutions or apprenticeship programs.

Bernadette Gallagher, executive director of CASHN said the walk was a foster parent's idea to raise funds and awareness.

Last year CASHN sent 100 kids to camp and 16 young adults to post-secondary school.

“We're giving out young people the opportunity to build confidence and competence. We're also helping them find out what they want to do in life,” she said.

She said that some people may have a poor view of children's aid societies because they think children are always removed from homes, but she said the goal is always to keep a child with family members, unless it's an unsafe situation.