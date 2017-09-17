Beauty rises from the fires of artistic passion in Norfolk

Joseph Panacci takes risks, learns from his mistakes and loves the happy accidents that come out of his wood fired kiln.

“It is magic. It comes alive and after 40 years of doing it, it's still pure magic,” he said. “It's like baking a pie. You know what comes out is going to be good. The end result is what it is, but the process is the most beautiful thing.”

The potter opened his studio in Simcoe to the community on Saturday and Sunday, as part of the annual Norfolk Studio Tour.

Panacci said tour helps bring artists, communities and neighbourhoods together. His neighbours had no idea what he did and came to check it out and now, they participate every year.

“I encourage people to go to as many studios as they can because there is so much talent in this community. So many high calibre artists. We tend to think other communities have high quality art and they do, but here, we have so much talent,” he said.

The tour, organized by Joanne Munzarm, a jeweller and potter, included 39 artists in 26 studios from Port Dover, Port Rowan, Waterford, Simoce showing everything from paintings to fibre art, pottery, glass and sculptures.

“It really, truly, includes artists from all over the county and they all make such beautiful pieces,” he said. “It's a really high calibre showing.”

Lynn Jones, who visited Panacci's Cockshutt Road studio said she has admired his work for some time because of the colour patterns and combinations in his pottery.

“It's amazing,” she said. “Its got a uniqueness. You don't often see it.”

Panacci attributes that to his home-made wood fired kiln because the flames give it a different flare.