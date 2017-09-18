Romanian PM to visit city at heart of storm that left 8 dead

BUCHAREST, Romania — Amid criticism that authorities failed to warn residents, Romanian Premier Mihai Tudose was travelling Monday to a western city that bore the brunt of a violent storm that left eight dead and injured about 140 people.

The trip to Timisoara comes after President Klaus Iohannis criticized authorities for failing to raise the alarm about the devastating storm that ripped off roofs and uprooted trees, with winds gusting up to 100 kph (60 mph). Most of those who died were hit by falling trees or flying objects.

Timisoara mayor Nicolae Robu said he learned about the storm shortly before it ripped through his city. "I didn't have warning that there would be a violent storm. Rain was forecast," he said. Five of the dead and 49 of the injured were from the Timisoara area.

More than 200 towns and villages were affected by Sunday's sudden storm, which overturned vehicles and downed power lines. Some 40 schools were closed Monday after the storm ravaged their buildings.