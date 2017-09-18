Zero tolerance for drug impaired drivers: Wynne

TORONTO — Ontario plans to introduce new penalties for drug-impaired drivers ahead of the legalization of recreational marijuana next July.

Premier Kathleen Wynne says there will be zero tolerance for youths aged 21 and under, novice drivers and all commercial drivers in Ontario who have a detectable presence of drugs or alcohol in their system.

The province will increase all monetary penalties and suspensions for impaired driving offences.

The announcement comes after Ontario's Liberal government announced its plan to distribute and sell recreational cannabis.