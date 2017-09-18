PM Trudeau reaches out to Suu Kyi again

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has once again reached out to Aung San Suu Kyi about the atrocities being committed against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The powerful military in Myanmar is accused of burning down the homes of Rohingya Muslims, forcing more than 400,000 members of the persecuted minority to flee to neighbouring Bangladesh as refugees.

Suu Kyi, the celebrated de facto leader of Myanmar, has come under harsh international criticism for failing to speak out against the violence.

Trudeau spoke with her last week, but now says he has also written her to outline what she and the government of Myanmar must do to "protect innocent lives" and act according to the expectations of Canada and the world.